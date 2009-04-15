Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden to wed her long-term beau Daniel

Sweden's 31-year-old Crown Princess Victoria is engaged to marry her long-term boyfriend Daniel Westling, Sweden's Royal Court has announced.



Future queen Victoria and her 35-year-old gym-owner love, who've been an item since 2002, will tie the knot "in the early summer of 2010".



Following the ceremony, Daniel, who moved to the royal family's residence outside Stockholm in July, will assume the title of Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland.



King Carl XVI Gustaf has given his consent to the union and, in keeping with the country's constitution, asked for the approval of the Swedish parliament.