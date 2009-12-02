Inspired wedding invitations from Vera Wang as she debuts bridal stationery

Without a doubt the queen of bridal fashion designers is Vera Wang.



From starting out creating A-list-worthy wedding gowns coveted by women across the globe, the New York-based doyenne has branched out into bridesmaids' dresses and even exclusively-created flower bouquets, available from her online shop.



Her latest venture into the world of matrimonial extras is to create a range of beautiful invitations – all designed by the lady herself.





Original, timeless, sophisticated, elegant… There really is a model to appeal to every type of bride.



So if you are looking to impress from the very outset with your choice of invite, then be inspired by Vera Wang.



http://www.verawangonweddings.com