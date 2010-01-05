Is black the new white for brides?

A black dress is a staple garment in any women's wardrobe.



From the LBD - perfect for any cocktail party - through to demure frocks for more formal occasions, black garments are in such an array there is something suitable for almost any social situation.



Except, traditionally, weddings.



Ever since Queen Victoria chose rich white silk to wed Albert in 1840, the colour - associated with purity - has become a traditional choice for brides.



But many are now shunning the lighter shades in favour of black.





This trend has recently been on the up again, with many economical women out to shop for a dress that can wore worn time and time again.



And if a full black bridal gown seems too bold a choice, but the idea of a striking black and white colour theme still appeals, then there are still plenty of options.



Elegant black gloves, piping on the gown or even embroidery will help to achieve the effect without being overpowering.



Stars including Sarah Jessica Parker and Ellen Pompeo both wore black at their weddings – the Sex and the City star in a full-skirted number and the Grey's Anatomy beauty in a YSL dress.



And while SJP has gone on to since say she regrets her choice, it felt right for her at the time.