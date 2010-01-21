Seaside love for Serena and Peter

This summer Serena Sussex and Peter Molyneux tied the knot in the seaside town of Brighton, East Sussex.

The ceremony held at Brighton Town Hall was an intimate gathering of the couple's closest family members.

The couple's first moments as husband and wife were caught on camera with a collection of photographs being taken on Brighton beach.

Not only did the wedding party look on in awe but other beach goers couldn't resist in getting involved too.

Everyone from the bride and groom, to their guests and the people of Brighton enjoyed sharing in this special day.