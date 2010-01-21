Eight very sweet details for your wedding Candy, cakes and cocktails…say 'I do' with the most exclusive treats

When you have a bad day, you solve it with strawberry ice cream. You meet your girlfriends for tea and end up with a cream cake in your hands. For you, chocolate is nothing less than a blessing.



Admit it – sweets make us crazy, especially when we enjoy them with company. So why not include them in your wedding?



Beyond the traditional meringue cake, the latest craze is to give in to the whim of cakes, chocolates and the most sophisticated confectionary.