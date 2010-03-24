Celebrity honeymoons: The romantic destinations favoured by the stars

From jetting to Italy to marry like Tom and Katie, to annually renewing marriage vows like Heidi and Seal, or even wearing a diamond ring worth thousands of pounds like Eva Longoria Parker – getting married celebrity-style is just not financially possible for everyone.



But while there are many luxuries separating A-list lovebirds from the rest of us, there is one aspect nearly everyone agrees it's worth splashing out on – the honeymoon.



It’s the one holiday we don't mind spending that little bit more money on to make it not only the vacation of our dreams, but also the perfect start to married life together.



So why not be inspired by some of the romantic destinations favoured by the stars?





Heidi Klum and Seal

El Careyes Beach Resort – Jalisco, Mexico

Arguably the most besotted and passionate famous couple are model Heidi Klum and her musician husband Seal. The pair – who welcomed their fourth child in October – first laid eyes on each other in the lobby of a New York hotel in 2003, and it was love at first sight. Since then their relationship has been marked by romantic gestures – from the British singer's proposal in an igloo on top of a glacier, to their 2005 beach nuptials on Mexico's Pacific Gold Coast, through to their honeymoon at the El Careyes Beach Resort surrounded by lush sub-tropical rainforest.





Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Bora Bora Nui Resort & Spa – Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Causing quite a stir Down Under, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married in the cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Manly, just outside Sydney, on June 25, 2006. After the ceremony, attended by the likes of Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts, husband and wife jetted to the paradise island of Bora Bora to stay at the Hilton's Nui Resort and Spa. Nestled at the feet of the Otemanu volcano, the Oscar-winner and her musician love relaxed under blue skies surrounded by crystal waters, white sand and majestic rocks… what more could you ask for?





Eva Longoria and Tony Parker

Parrot Cay – Turks and Caicos Islands

Paris, city of light and love, was the location of Eva Longoria's marriage to basketball star Tony Parker. After tying the knot in a civil ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated their union the next day with a lavish church wedding and reception in the French capital. Following their nuptials, the couple went on a relatively low-key honeymoon on the Caribbean Parrot Cay Island – the same isle where Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were also wed. There they cosied up under the shade of an umbrella by day before enjoying romantic candlelit dinners together in the lush sub-tropical surroundings by night.





Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The Mount Errigal Hotel – Ireland

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker set something of a precedent when she married Matthew Broderick in an out-of-use Manhattan synagogue wearing a black wedding dress. And her choice of honeymoon was no less unusual. Shunning regular celebrity haunts like seven-star hotels and paradisiacal beaches, the actress and her new husband chose to spend their first days as newlyweds in Ireland in honour of Matthew's Irish roots.