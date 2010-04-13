Disaster strikes on David and Diana's big day

David Clark and Diana Chamberlain were due to be married last year in Belvedere Castle in Central Park, New York.



The date was set for October 18 – exactly two years after their first date.



But once the day came, nothing went as planned.



First the flowers didn't arrive, forcing David to go trudging through the rain to find a bouquet for his wife-to-be.



Then, just one hour before they were scheduled to say their vows, the weather got so bad they had to change the venue.



But no sooner had their wedding planner managed to secure the city's Grand Central Station as the new location, the couple were again hit with bad news – they could no longer say their personal vows and there was no way to play their music.



But, despite all the "hiccups", as Diana called them, the wedding went on and the couple married in Grand Central Station.



After the ceremony, the reception went on without a hitch and the couple and their loved ones partied the night away, first in the Boat House in Central Park and then in Time Square.