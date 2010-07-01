Dress like a royal wedding guest: Get Princess Letizia's elegant look

Princess Victoria's unforgettable wedding to long-time love Daniel Westling was the royal event of the year. Not only did the bride look stunning in her Par Engsheden gown, but the women in attendance added even more glamour to the special day, showing off gorgeous haute couture creations and sparkling tiaras and jewellery.



Keeping up her reign as one of the best-dressed royal ladies, Spain's Crown Princess Letizia chose a nude Felipe Varela gown that placed her among the most elegant guests, according to our hellomagazine.com poll. Impeccably showing off one of the season's biggest Tinseltown trends, Letizia paired the short-sleeve dress with a matching shawl and purse as well as a stunning tiara and cuff bracelet.



And with similar pieces available in shops, dazzling like the Spanish princess is easier than ever.





Nude chiffon dress with crystal detailing, Topshop Boutique. Ruffled purse, Fiorelli. Vintage pearl cuff, Accesorize. Pearl and chiffon tiara, Topshop. Platform pumps with chiffon ties, Fendi.