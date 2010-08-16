Leading stylist Andrew Collinge shares his top ten tips for wedding hair

1. Your wedding hair style should enhance your natural features and not be over-styled. You don’t want your groom not to recognise you when you meet at the altar.



2. If you want to grow your hair, have regular trims. Simply leaving your hair to grow can cause split and damaged ends whereas trims every 8 to 10 weeks will encourage a healthier growth.



3. Choose a stylist who specialises in wedding hair and meet them for a consultation three months before the wedding.

4. Take a picture of your dress with you so your stylist can suggest styles that complement it. Generally speaking, a classic, elegant dress would suit a neat, stylish up-do whereas a fuller dress suits a style with more body, perhaps worn half up and half down. You can follow the romantic theme of floaty and Grecian dresses with romantic, soft waves.



5. Be realistic about your hair type. If your hair’s naturally curly and tends to frizz when it’s humid or wet, a sleek blow dry may not last all day. Likewise if your hair is very straight, curls and waves could drop out.



6. If you decide to curl your hair, use curling tongs from root to end in a spiralling technique; when the curls start to relax they will look more even than if you use rollers, which can leave your hair looking flat when the curl relaxes.



7. Have a trial of your chosen style two to four weeks before the day to check that you like the way it looks and that it lasts all day.



8. Colour and highlights should be done 10 days to two weeks before the wedding so that it looks fresh and you don’t have roots.



9. If you’re having an up-do and you can bear not to wash your hair on the day, wash and blow dry it the day before so that it’s not too soft to hold the style. Use styling product to give it a longer lasting hold.



10. On the day, leave plenty of time to get to the salon and back and aim to be ready an hour and a half before the wedding.



Click here to see Andrew in action in a wedding hair masterclass video.