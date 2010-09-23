Five reasons to have an intimate wedding

A carefully-selected guest list allows you to enjoy your special day in the presence of only your closest friends and family.



Nowadays, intimate weddings are very à la mode and an increasing number of couples choose to say ‘I do’ surrounded by only a handful of guests. If you think a huge wedding bash is the only way to go, take note: here are five good reasons for you to celebrate yours in intimacy.



* If you've fallen in love with a tiny, picturesque chapel, why not hold it there? It will be much easier to keep the guest list to a minimum due to the size restrictions. The venue for the wedding breakfast follows the same rules: why not swap the traditional hall for a great restaurant, a funky art gallery or even a small yacht?



* In almost every big ceremony, the banquet is by far the biggest cost... this doesn’t have to be the case! Whether it’s a question of savings, or because you’d prefer to spend the money elsewhere, reducing your numbers frees up a huge amount of money for you to spend wherever you please.



* A small wedding allows you to truly focus on the organisation of the day, rather than the unavoidable stress of having hundreds of guests... And remember, enjoy the build-up as much as you do the big day!



* With a big wedding, you are bound to forget about something. A small ceremony enables you take charge of the arrangements yourself, ensuring that even the smallest of details are exactly to your taste. Hand-made gifts for the guests, centrepieces designed by yours truly and handwritten invitations take the idea of ‘bespoke weddings’ to a new level.



* Finally, the real magic of a private wedding is the advantage of being surrounded by your true friends and family. Why share your special day with people whose names you can’t remember, when you can be with those who will cherish the day as much as you will?