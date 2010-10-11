Fall in love with an autumn wedding

As the leaves start to fall and the trees take a golden turn, autumn can be the most romantic time to say 'I do'.



Indeed, an autumn wedding need not be synonymous with grey, rainy days. Remember that high season (May to September), also has its 'disadvantages' – hot days or summer allergies.



And while it’s true that the weather can be disappointing from October onwards this doesn’t mean the whole season should be written off.



In autumn, it's more likely you'll be faced with a wet, windy day rather than a warm sunny afternoon.



It's therefore essential to plan your ceremony accordingly. A fur overcoat will help protect you from unexpected cold spells so you don't have to forego the dress of your dreams.



And many couturiers design wedding gowns with detachable sleeves and trains to suit any season.



They say rain is every bride’s worst nightmare on her wedding day. Spain's Princess Letizia, for example, had to deal with gloomy weather, but this didn't prevent the couple enjoying their day.



One thing is key, though: be positive! Getting married should be the happiest day of your life, and in the grand scheme of things, rain is a minor setback.



Rain can be romantic as well, and allows a photographer to experiment with lighting, creating original and unique memories of your day.



Our advice? Team up with a good umbrella, preferably to match the dress, and don't forget to have enough on hand for the bridesmaids!



Even armed with an brolly, you may find a few drops of rain can ruin your makeup. Use waterproof foundation, and keep a small cosmetic bag handy with everything you need to touch up.



Remember that in a summer wedding, your makeup runs the risk of being melted by the heat ...no situation is ideal!



Finally, although open air celebrations are mostly out of the question after September, if you still want to make use of an outdoor space, make sure there's a marquee large enough to comfortably accommodate all your guests.

Serve a warm and filling menu that compliments the temperature outside, and above all, enjoy your day!