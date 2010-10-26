Wedding nerves: how to keep your cool on the big day

Wedding nerves can kick in at anytime - and not just when you're standing up at the altar ready to say 'I do'. The months leading up to the big day can become a never-ending succession of preparations that can leave you feeling totally overwhelmed.



Here are some tips to stop you feeling like the weight of the world is on your shoulders during what can be a stressful time…





A key factor to help you stay calm during wedding preparations is to designate spaces in your home where it's forbidden to talk about flower arrangements, guest lists or names of potential venues.



Having a ‘wedding-free’ area will enable you to think about the other parts of your life that aren't dominated by the big day.



Although women are traditionally the ones to take control of the preparations, there’s nothing stopping your husband-to-be from helping out. Designate some of the more ‘masculine’ tasks to him, such as the wedding transport, DJ, and music for the party. This will help to share the burden and alleviate your stress.



The maids of honour, bridesmaids, cousins, and other family members are there not to just to offer you a helping hand on the day, but they can also take charge of the some of the smaller details. Who wouldn’t want to play wedding planner for the day?



One of the biggest worries during the preparation stage is money: if your expectations aren’t realistic, it is likely that in the months leading up to the wedding you’ll be playing a balancing act trying to include everything. Draw up a detailed plan of priorities, and take a look at our guide to cutting costs for your special day.



Doing regular sport not only helps you to get in great shape for your wedding, but also is the easiest way to control and manage stress. Running, swimming, dancing all will help you to find some respite from hours of browsing through catalogues and samples.



Finally, don’t obsess over the smaller details! Remember it is important to focus on the ‘bigger picture’ and try to remain calm. When the day comes, let your hair down, relax, and enjoy what should be the most memorable day of your life!