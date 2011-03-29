2011 bridal trends: White asymmetry

Among all the designs featured every year in bridal runway shows there are three staple wedding dress styles – princess, mermaid and asymmetric.



And this year it's all about the latter.



Asymmetrical gowns, with their striking and sophisticated silhouettes, are big news in 2011.



Their unique necklines accentuate beautiful shoulders, while the fuller skirts give extra help in creating that nipped-in waist look and also hide fuller hips.



Alternatively, the asymmetry of the straps can be used to disguise squarer shoulders by making them appear softer.