Click on photo for gallery



There's nothing more charming than a romantic comedy full of intrigue, mix ups and with a fairytale ending.



From the renowned Julia Roberts, to the new queens of romantic comedy, like Anne Hathaway or Katherine Heigl, the big screen is full of unforgettable heroines and timeless love stories.



See our countdown of the top ten romantics comedies that are a must see for any bride-to-be.