Recreate Kate Moss' beautiful vintage-inspired look

It’s been weeks since Kate Moss tied the knot with The Kills frontman Jamie Hince in a Cotswold village ceremony and yet everyone is still talking about that dress.



The gown, designed by Kate’s close friend John Galliano – one of the more controversial names in fashion given recent events – was perfect for Mrs Hince.



Slinky and vintage-inspired, the bias-cut silk satin gown was embellished with twinkling golden sequins.







If you're thinking of recreating Kate’s rock 'n' roll chic for your wedding, Spanish label Marco & Maria have affordable yet equally glamorous alternatives.



Their 2011 collection featured tulle and chiffon, complemented by intricate shimmering detailing, which echoed Haute Couture sophistication.



Kate’s romantic lace veil was key to the outfit. Fixed by a ‘Juliet cap’ headpiece with floral detailing, it was a nod to Grace Kelly’s nuptial look and Twenties and Thirties fashion.



Add a pair of coveted Manolo Blahniks and you have a model bridal look.





