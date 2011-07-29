Best 2011 celebrity bridal dress - the results

It's been quite a year for celebrity weddings.



From Princess Charlene of Monaco, to the queen of British fashion Kate Moss, a host of beautiful women have already walked down the aisle in 2011.



And all of them chose very different bridal gowns for their big day – but which was your favourite?



Here at hellomagazine.com, we decided to ask our readers to vote for their best wedding day look. And the results are in.



Firmly in the lead with 54 per cent of the poll was the radiant Monegasque bride.

Charlene's regal yet unassuming silk Giorgio Armani gown easily triumphed in our competition gaining 1237 votes.



Second place went to Shania Twain who secured nearly 20 per cent of the total vote.



The beautiful singer chose an elegant strapless wedding dress from a small boutique in Switzerland for her Puerto Rican nuptials to Frederic Thiebaud.



Next up, the UK's most famous cover girl Kate Moss. She lived up to her supermodel status in a beautiful Galliano vintage-inspired floor-length dress featuring delicate sequins and sheer panelling for her July nuptials to Jamie Hince.



She was followed in fourth place by British singer Lily Allen and her dress by French designer Delphine Manivet.



Fifth place went to Peter Crouch's bride Abbey Clancy and the bespoke Giles Deacon gown she chose for her fairytale nuptials. She was closely followed by Luisana Lopilato and Justine Thornton.