Vera Wang's bridal collection: Vivid dresses for daring brides

Last year Vera Wang broke tradition by presenting a bridal collection filled with non-traditional black tones.



This season, the queen of the bridal couture world presented an array of weird and wonderful dress designs filled with varying shades of seductive red.



The dresses are focused on textures, fabrics, volume and most importantly the colour of love and passion.



Wang’s collection features intricate designs in hues of bright red, claret and aubergine, paying homage to her heritage: in China it is traditional for brides to wear the colour red on their wedding day.

Layers of chiffon and tulle ensure a feminine look, whilst the regularly added embellishments give off a glamour reminiscent of a red carpet gown.



Wang has differentiated each dress within the collection according to its individual cut and shape. Each dress sculpts a certain part of the body, and another part is accentuated with excessive layers of mesh and tulle.



The collection truly is designed to flatter every bride. At least every bride daring enough to go for the colour of passion. Would you?

