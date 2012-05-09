Male model Andrej Pejic shines as best 'bride' at Barcelona Bridal Week

Serbian model, Andrej Pejic has stunned audiences at Barcelona’s Bridal Week 2013, wearing bridal creations by Spanish designer Rosa Clara.

He has become one of the most unique models of the fashion world. And it’s no wonder, because the top model has one of the most individual looks out there.



Andrej has cultivated his image as one of complete androgyny. Since he appeared in a spectacular wedding dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for the couture shows in Paris in January 2011, the Serbian model’s fame has soared.



Indeed, one could even say that he has become the muse of the French fashion guru, especially as he has replaced Jon Kotajarena as the face of the designer’s men's fragrance.

And now, for the first time since the Gaultier show, Andrej Pejic has paraded down the catwalk once more in a stunning bridal gown, this time for Spanish designer Rosa Clara during Barcelona’s 22nd Bridal Week.



Andrej stole the show, opening with a particularly beautiful strapless dress and a stunning pose.

