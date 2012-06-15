The Food of Love: Stunning canapes for your special day

Serve up the perfect ending to your special day with these glamorous sweet and savoury creations.

Our canapes - two savoury and two sweet - are impressive but surprisingly easy to make at home. We suggest a trial run before the big day - with these recipes you won't be stuck for willing tasters!

Of course as the bride-to-be you'll be busy in the run-up to the wedding but your guests will love this personal, homemade touch.

By creating just a few canapes at home, you'll make a significant saving on catering.

Our Goat's Cheese and Sweet Onion Jam Frittatas are a delicious complement to a glass of bubbly at the reception.

Simple yet effective, our Buffalo mozzarella and Prosciutto Squares will be a sure favourite with your invitees.

Fuel your guests on the dancefloor with our Vanilla Heart Tea Cakes. Their sweetness and adorable shape makes them wonderfully suited to your happy day.

And our fierce Ginger Macaroons Filled with Ginger Cream are guaranteed to get the party started.

Follow the links to recreate these canapes at home:

