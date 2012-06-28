The pipes play for Michael and Sarah's Scottish castle celebrations

Sarah and Michael Cockbain married on Friday May 4 at Airth Castle, Scotland on a beautiful spring day.



Their "very personal, humanist" ceremony was held in the castle itself. Bride Sarah walked down the aisle to Canon in D by Pachelbel, played by a string quartet.



The ceremony, "full of laughter and tears", ended as the newly-weds walked back down the aisle to All You Need is Love by the Beatles.





CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY



Guests were treated to sweet canapés and champagne whilst the string quartet provided the music and the new Mr and Mrs Cockbain posed for photos.



In true Scottish style, the couple then led a piped procession into the castle's Dunmore Suite for the wedding breakfast. Their guests enjoyed an evening of scrumptious food, drink and dancing to a live band.



Sarah was stunning in her lace and crystal dress, Beatrice, by designer Maggie Sottero which she teamed with purple shoes and a sparkly side headpiece. She added another vibrant touch with her bouquet of pink peonies.



Groom Michael looked dapper in his Grey Spirit tartan kilt with a purple tie to complement his bride's shoes.



Husband and wife spent the night at Airth Castle which is said to be one of the most haunted castles in Scotland. Thankfully the new Mr and Mrs Cockbain didn’t have any unwanted guests on their wedding night.