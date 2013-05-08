Brides break tradition with red wedding dresses

Jessica Biel and Anne Hathaway both turned their back on tradition when they tied the knot in beautiful, pink wedding dresses.



And they're not the only ones opting for colour on their big day, as it seems young brides prefer red, pink and blue over the classic white wedding gown.



A new study found that more than a quarter of brides between the ages of 18 and 24 would flout tradition by not opting for white – with one in ten choosing a red wedding dress instead.

One in 20 said they would follow in Jessica Biel and Les Miserable actress Anne Hathaway's footsteps, wanting to be pretty in pink when they walk down the aisle. Four per cent would marry in blue.



The traditional choice was more popular among 35 to 44 year olds, with 85 per cent saying they would go for the classic colour.



The research also revealed the colours that we tend to associate with certain emotions. It found that women are most likely to say that their mother has had the greatest impact on their colour choices, while more than a third of men were most influenced by the colours of their favourite sports team.

VIEW GALLERY





Red was seen to represent love, while yellow was identified with happiness, according to the survey of colour choices by post-it note company 3M.



Surprisingly the colour blue, despite its negative association with sadness, was found to be the nation's favourite colour.



Karen Haller, of 3M, said: "We all know what colour tones we are drawn to and those we aren't, it's just a matter of trusting our intuition." A sound piece of advice for brides-to-be considering a splash of colour on their special day.