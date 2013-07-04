Elie Saab's extravagant wedding gown

Elie Saab's spectacular silver wedding gown closed his show at Paris Couture Week on Wednesday in fabulous style.



The extravagant dress wowed the host of celebrities in attendance, including French actress Aure Atika and Vanessa Paradis' younger sister Alysson Paradis.

The Lebanese designer's creation featured a strapless column shape, floor-length skirt and intricate sequin detail that could have been inspired from the crown jewels themselves.



To add to the extravagance, Elie crafted a long, silver train that was fastened behind the model's head, and glistened as she walked down the catwalk. The train was supported by three equally stunning models who wore matching strapless sequinned gowns.

Elie's signature palette of champagne and pink gowns graced the catwalk, and softened the more dramatic array of black dresses made of embroidered tulle, lace and georgette silk.

Much loved by celebrities and with a reputation as one of Hollywood's favourite designs, Elie's dresses have been worn by stars including Jessica Biel, Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson.

