Chrissy Teigen debuts bridal swimwear on honeymoon with new husband John Legend
After tying the knot at the weekend, Chrissy Teigen has already donned her own line of bridal swimwear for her romantic honeymoon in Portofino with her new husband John Legend.
The beautiful American model posted a picture on Twitter of herself in a pretty white bikini with diamond detail and feminine frills, tenderly kissing her handsome hubby on the forehead.
Her dazzling engagement ring with an impressive square-shaped rock and three bands can be seen on her ring finger as she wraps her arm around Grammy winner John’s shoulder.
"Putting my beachbunnyswimwear bridal line to good use in Portofino!" wrote the 27-year-old.
The couple are enjoying their first days as husband and wife after marrying in a fairytale wedding at the weekend on northern Italy's picturesque Lake Como.
Chrissy gave a sneak peek of more than one of her Vera Wang wedding dresses to fans – she wore a grand total of three on her big day –with a snap of herself in an ivory strapless, V-neck ball gown with a tulle skirt and tiered flange, and hand-cut petal embroidered detail.
After saying "I do" to John in a lavish outdoor ceremony in the north of Italy, the bride changed into a mermaid ivory gown complete with a pleated bodice and sheared organza full skirt for the reception.
She posted a romantic black-and-white shot of the newlyweds captured in a tender moment which revealed her second dress choice of the day, with her hair swept into a chic chignon and decorated with flowers.
"My cherie amour" tweeted Chrissy alongside the sweet snap of the duo, meaning, "my sweet love".