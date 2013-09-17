Chrissy Teigen debuts bridal swimwear on honeymoon

After tying the knot at the weekend, Chrissy Teigen has already donned her own line of bridal swimwear for her romantic honeymoon in Portofino with her new husband John Legend.



The beautiful American model posted a picture on Twitter of herself in a pretty white bikini with diamond detail and feminine frills, tenderly kissing her handsome hubby on the forehead.



Her dazzling engagement ring with an impressive square-shaped rock and three bands can be seen on her ring finger as she wraps her arm around Grammy winner John’s shoulder.





