Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas announce their engagement

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin and her Once Upon A Time co-star Josh Dallas are engaged.



"We are so thrilled to announce our engagement," a representative for the couple told PEOPLE. "We can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family, including our second family at Once Upon a Time."



31-year-old Josh, who was previously married to Sherlock actress Lara Pulver, proposed in LA on Wednesday much to the delight of his 35-year-old bride-to-be.





