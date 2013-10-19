Former Hollyoaks actress Ali Bastian announces her engagement

Former Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian has announced her engagement.



"So I have some more exciting news......" Tweeted the 31-year-old. "... Earlier this summer, on our holiday in Greece, on a moon lit beach, my wonderful man @Tomclaymusic made me the happiest girl in the world, by getting down on one knee and asking me to marry him."



".. I said yes!!" added Chicago star Ali along with a photo of her glittering engagement ring.







VIEW GALLERY



CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY