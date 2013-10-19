hellomagazine.com
Former Hollyoaks actress Ali Bastian announces her engagement
Former Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian has announced her engagement.
"So I have some more exciting news......" Tweeted the 31-year-old. "... Earlier this summer, on our holiday in Greece, on a moon lit beach, my wonderful man @Tomclaymusic made me the happiest girl in the world, by getting down on one knee and asking me to marry him."
".. I said yes!!" added Chicago star Ali along with a photo of her glittering engagement ring.
Ali's exciting news was greeted by a host of congratulations from her fans.
"Thank you so much for your lovely messages!!!!! Xxxxxx" Tweeted the bride-to-be.
Ali has previously been in a relationships with her Hollyoaks co-star Kevin Sacre and professional dancer Brian Fortuna, who was her partner in 2009's edition of Strictly Come Dancing.
Coincidently Kevin also found love throught the BBC1 reality show and is now married to professional dancer Camilla Dallerup.