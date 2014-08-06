The Wedding Hub: top 5 wedding blogs
Every week, we share our top five wedding blogs from our lovely bridal community, with some fantastic tips and ideas on how to make your wedding planning effective and achieve perfection on your special day.
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR BLOGGING COMMUNITY
1. Our winner this week is Suzann, who has just recently joined the community and has shared some precious advice for wedding guests on summer wedding etiquette.
2. Ready or Knot comes second, with a first post that covers a topic which is must-talked about aspect of weddings - cost. Weddings can be very expensive and on the build up to your big day it is vital that you save money for it. This blog covers some useful tips on how to implement your savings ahead of the big spend.
3. Fighting with Tradition is our third blog of the week, featuring the interesting story of a bride-to-be that lives in Shangai and has to plan her wedding in the UK with only two weeks to spend in the country before the big day. If she can do it, so can you!
4. Are you a big shoe lover? Then our fourth blog of the week is aimed at you. My Dream Shoes is all about bridal footwear and the right designer shoes that will make you look glamorous but also feel comfortable on your wedding day.
5. Weddings in Crete is the perfect read if you are thinking about an outdoor wedding reception under the blue sky, followed by a beautiful sunset, Greek traditions, Mediterranean food and stunning panoramic photos.
Latest comments