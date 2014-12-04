Rupert Friend engaged to Paralympic star Aimee Mullins

Congratulations to Rupert Friend and his girlfriend Aimee Mullins, who are celebrating their engagement. The couple's happy news was revealed on Tuesday as they stepped out together for the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth awards, where Aimee was presenting.



The host of the event gave Aimee, 38, "a congratulatory shout-out when calling her up on stage, which prompted a ton of applause from the audience," a source told People.





Rupert Friend and Aimee Mullins are celebrating their engagement



"It was really sweet because Aimee was tight-lipped about it earlier in the night, not wanting to take attention from the honorees."



Aimee was escorted to the event by handsome Homeland star Rupert, who was the perfect gentleman.



"He was very doting the whole night, pulling out her chair, opening the car door," the insider added. "They were really adorable, just enjoying the night and each other's company."

Homeland star Rupert and Aimee have been dating since 2011



English actor Rupert, 33, has been dating Aimee since 2013. He was previously in a relationship with Keira Knightley, from 2005 until 2010.



Pennsylvania-born Aimee is a public speaker, former Paralympian and a model. Born with a medical condition that resulted in the amputation of her lower legs, she went on to compete at the 1996 Paralympics in Atlanta, where she set three world records.



In 1998, she launched a successful modelling career, hitting the runway for Alexander McQueen, and in 2011 was appointed as a global L'Oreal Ambassador.