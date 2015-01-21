Zooey Deschanel confirms engagement a week after announcing pregnancy

Just a week after confirming her first pregnancy, funny girl Zooey Deschanel is now about to walk down the aisle for the second time. The 35-year-old actress has confirmed that she is now engaged to boyfriend Jacob Pechenik. The pair, who began dating in the summer of 2014, revealed the news to People magazine.



The star of US comedy New Girl and producer Jacob met on the set of film Rock The Kasbah last summer which Jacob had been producing.



