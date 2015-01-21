Zooey Deschanel confirms engagement a week after announcing pregnancy

hellomagazine.com
Zooey Deschanel confirms is now about to walk down the aisle for the second time following her pregnancy announcement
Just a week after confirming her first pregnancy, funny girl Zooey Deschanel is now about to walk down the aisle for the second time. The 35-year-old actress has confirmed that she is now engaged to boyfriend Jacob Pechenik. The pair, who began dating in the summer of 2014, revealed the news to People magazine.
The star of US comedy New Girl and producer Jacob met on the set of film Rock The Kasbah last summer which Jacob had been producing.
They made their red carpet debut at the 2014 Emmy Awards, confirming speculation that the pair were dating just weeks after she split from screenwriter Jamie Linden. It was her first serious relationship following her 2011 divorce from Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbons.
Speaking of their pregnancy, the pair admitted: "Jacob and I are over the moon. We are so excited to meet our little one."