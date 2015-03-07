Is Bar Refaeli engaged to boyfriend Adi Ezra?

Wedding bells could be on the cards for model Bar Refaeli and her boyfriend Adi Ezra. According to Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the couple got engaged this week. The pair, who have been dating for more than two years after being introduced by mutual friends, were holidaying in the Caribbean when businessman Adi proposed.

Adi, 40, popped the question on Wednesday evening and an emotional Bar immediately said 'yes', sources told Israel Hayom. They are thought to be celebrating the happy event on the island, as they are not expected to fly back to Israel until next week.

"I'm in a happy relationship, and we love each other very much. Everything fits and everything is just right," she said at the time.

The Israeli model, 29, also spoke of her desired to become a mum. "I won't speak for him, but the only thing stopping me from getting pregnant now is that it's so much fun with him that I don't want to change anything yet."

"I also don't want to exhaust our relationship -- I hope that never happens -- I still have not exhausted our connection. I want more and more.

"Also, I've basically been ready to be a mother since I was 22. I've had names picked out in my head for kids for the last eight years."

Adi, who is ten years her senior, is her first long-term boyfriend since she and actor Leonardo DiCaprio split in 2011, after a five-year relationship.

This will be Bar's second marriage. The model tied the knot to Arik Weinstein in 2003 but divorced two years later.