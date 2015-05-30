Michelle Keegan's magical wedding

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have revealed their wedding photos in a world exclusive with HELLO! magazine, announcing "it was the day our dreams came true."

The latest issue features all the details of the couple's big day, including the emotion of the ceremony, the vows, speeches and the reception.



For the first time the highly-anticipated wedding dress is revealed. Michelle chose an exquisite bespoke ivory wedding gown by Galia Lahav at Browns Bride, adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals, featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back, which she teamed with a delicate Italian veil from Peter Langner.

VIEW GALLERY

Mark and Michelle's wedding issue is out on Sunday





"She looked so amazing. Her wedding dress was just perfect," the groom told HELLO!. "Seeing Mark looking back at me as I walked down the aisle was the best feeling ever," the new Mrs Wright told HELLO!.



Mark, looking handsome in a black tuxedo and bowtie, summed up his love for his new bride: "Not only are you beautiful, but you are one of the most incredible people I have ever met. You truly are sensational in every single way."



