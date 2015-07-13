Jennie Garth marries Dave Abrams in romantic sunset ceremony

Actress Jennie Garth and actor Dave Abrams tied the knot on Saturday evening after a whirlwind romance. The intimate ceremony at her Los Olivos ranch, just outside of Los Angeles "was the perfect night," the newlyweds said in a statement to People. "We are so happy to have our family and friends surrounding us on this special day."

Jennie’s three daughters, Luca, 17, Lola, 12 and 8-year-old Fiona, from her previous marriage to Twilight actor Peter Facinelli, were front and center, playing an important part in the ceremony. Jennie and Peter divorced in 2013 after 12 years of marriage, and he is now engaged to actress Jaimie Alexander.

Jennie and Dave got engaged in April after meeting on a blind date last fall Photo: Instagram/@JennieGarth

The outdoor wedding ceremony began at 7 p.m., just as the sun was setting. Guests, including Jennie's former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Tori Spelling, looked on as the bride walked down the aisle while a string quartet played.

She wore a floral-embroidered gown with a sheer long-sleeve overlay and had her hair styled in a low side bun. Two weeks ago she posted a photo on Instagram, saying that she was at a fitting with designer Jenny Yoo.

The couple then exchanged their personalized vows in front of an altar made of white wood and covered with flowers. "Jennie switched between laughing and getting teary-eyed as David said his," one eyewitness told Us Weekly. "When they kissed and were pronounced husband and wife, everyone screamed and cheered."

Dave posted this photo of Jennie on Sunday with the caption 'wife' Photo: Instagram/@DeabramsLA

After they were officially married, the newlyweds walked down the aisle before embracing Jennie's three girls. "David was so good with them," the insider added. "At one point, he picked up Fiona and was holding her while they took pictures. He was very loving and sweet with her."

On Sunday evening, Dave, who has had minor roles in films, including J. Edgar and the comedy show That 70’s Show, posted a photo of Jennie, wearing a flowing orange dress in a field, with the simple caption, “wife.

Jennie, 43, and Dave, 34, have been inseparable ever since they met on a blind date last fall, and got engaged in early April as they celebrated the actress' birthday together in Tulum, Mexico.