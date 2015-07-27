Strictly star Vincent Simone shares his wedding photos with HELLO!

Vincent Simone and his new wife Susan Duddy have shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The former Strictly Come Dancing star and his longtime love tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held in the beautiful Castle Leslie in Co Monaghan, Ireland, with their five-year-old son Luca acting as ringbearer.

Several of Vincents former Strictly partners, including Louisa Lytton, Dani Harmer and Edwina Currie were guests on the day, as well as fellow I'm A Celebrity contestants Rebecca Adlington, David Emanuel and Matthew Wright – who acted as best man.

Vincent – who also has a 22-month-old son Luca with Susan - told HELLO! he was so moved when seeing his bride for the first time in her Suzanne Neville gown that he almost broke down. "I felt incredibly emotional and was worried I wouldn't keep it together," he said. "I couldn't look back at Susan as she walked up the aisle because I was afraid I would dissolve into tears.

"She looked so beautiful, really breathtaking."

In the interview the happy couple reveal their opening song performance, Ronan Keating's This I Promise You, was one of only a few times they have danced together.

"Susan didn't want to do a choreographed first dance. She's very shy and doesn't like to be the centre of attention," Vincent revealed. "She asked me to perform with one of my Strictly ex-partners but I said, 'No, it's our wedding, I want to dance with you.' We decided to do the normal smooch."

Susan added: "Dancing is his career and I am so used to him dancing with Flavia and the girls on Strictly. It may sound strange but Vincent and I had never really danced together."

