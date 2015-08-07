Hugh Hefner's son Cooper gets engaged to 'Harry Potter' actress Scarlett Byrne

Hugh Hefner's son Cooper is set to tie the knot with Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne. The 23-year-old popped the question to the British actress in London on Wednesday before sharing their exciting engagement news on Instagram.

Cooper, whose mother is Hugh's second wife Kimberley Conrad, posted a collage of photos of himself and his bride-to-be. In the snaps you can see the actress' new ring. "To many more adventures with this lovely lady @scarleybyrne," he wrote alongside the pic.

To many more adventures with this lovely lady @scarleybyrne A photo posted by Cooper Hefner (@cooperbhefner) on Aug 4, 2015 at 5:11pm PDT

Scarlett played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter series, and has gone on to star in TV shows including The Vampire Diaries and Falling Skies. The 24-year-old, who has been in a relationship with Cooper for almost 2 years, shared her own photo of herself and her fiancé together with the caption: "I was lucky enough to fall in love with my best friend."

I was lucky enough to fall in love with my best friend.  A photo posted by scarlett (@scarleybyrne) on Aug 4, 2015 at 5:19pm PDT

Cooper's dad, Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, was quick to offer congratulations to his son and future daughter-in-law on Twitter, writing: "Sending love and congratulations to my son Cooper and his fiancée Scarlett on their engagement!"

Sending love and congratulations to my son Cooper and his fiancee Scarlett on their engagement! https://t.co/TGejDbtpdH — Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) August 6, 2015

Hugh has previously said that Cooper, his youngest son, is likely to take over as the public face of Playboy. He's set to inherit a share of Hugh's fortune, and regularly speaks of his admiration for his famous father, saying it is an "honor" to continue the family legacy.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE HAPPY COUPLE



Photo: Getty Images