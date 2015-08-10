Chris Klein marries Laina Rose Thyfault in romantic outdoor ceremony

Congratulations to Chris Klein! The American Pie actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Laina Rose Thyfault on Sunday afternoon in Montana, his publicist has confirmed. The couple married eight months after they announced their engagement, on the banks of the Gallatin River, beneath the Rocky Mountains.



According to People, the bride and groom exchanged their vows at the Rainbow Ranch's outdoor church in front of 115 friends and family members.

Chris Klein and Laina Rose Thyfault were married in Montana on Sunday





"Laina and Chris wanted to stay true to the nature of Montana and chose native grasses, sage and flowers in a soft colour palette to reflect the beauty of Montana," their wedding planner Jennifer Horsley of Habitat Events revealed to the publication.



Chris, who wore a smart custom-made Shoreditch London three-piece suit for his big day, first met 30-year-old travel agent Laina at a mutual friend's wedding. In December, the 36-year-old actor popped the question in Venice Beach after three years of dating.



"Chris and Laina are very happy and look forward to celebrating their engagement over the holiday," a representative confirmed at the time.



This is the first marriage for Chris. The Wilfred star was previously engaged to Katie Holmes; they split in 2005 after five years together.



"Katie and I were on a journey together. I was the actor who played Oz in American Pie and she was the actress who played Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek; we were like prom king and queen," Chris told People in 2012.



"We had a similar upbringing and we were going through the same experience. As the teenage craze came to an end, we found that our relationship was changing as well. From my side, there was a lot of denial and fear about the future. It ended as amicably as these things can end."