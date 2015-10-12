Leven Rambin and Jim Parrack are married: See their gorgeous photos

It's true love! True Blood star Jim Parrack and True Detective actress Leven Rambin tied the knot on Saturday. Leven, who has starred in One Tree Hill, Grey's Anatomy among other series married Jim in Boda, Texas.

Taking to Instagram, the new Mrs. Parrack shared gorgeous photos from their special day. "Thank you for marrying me @parrack120!!!! I love you, husband!" wrote Leven, alongside a photo of the pair at their alfresco reception.

Leven Rambin and Jim Parrack married in their native Texas on Saturday

The blushing bride wore a strapless ivory gown that featured intricate detailing on the bust, a sweeping train and a nipped-in waist. Leven, 25, tied her hair in a loose bun and completed her up-do with a sprig of flowers.

Her husband Jim, 34, looked dapper in a black suit and returned his wife's compliments on Instagram. "Ladies and Gentlemen; my wife, Mrs. Parrack @levenrambin. Thank you for igniting my life and for choosing me to be your husband and for being my loving wife. #husband #wife," he wrote.

"Thank you for igniting my life," wrote the dapper groom

The couple's dog also played an important role in the ceremony and was given his own bejeweled accessory. "Sooks is getting alllllll ready for the big day with a 70 karat bracelet by @tacoriofficial," wrote Leven.

The bride also shared a close-image of her elaborate wedding band, nestled alongside her bespoke engagement ring that was designed by Monique Péan.

The couple's dog Sooks played an important role on the big day

According to PEOPLE, Jim and Leven, who are both from Texas, married at Le San Michele – a limestone farmhouse located a few miles from Austin, which features a European formal garden, large stone fountains and a pond with water lilies.

"It was the most fun, beautiful, spiritual experience we've ever had," the actress said, while the groom added: "All the people we love immediately loved each other and danced the night away."

Jim's best man was actor Scott Haze, while Shia LaBeouf also served as a groomsman.

Jim, 34, and Leven, 25, got engaged last summer

The couple got engaged in August of last year. This is Jim's second marriage; he popped the question to Leven just two months after his divorce from his first wife Cierra Parrack was finalized.

Leven was previously engaged to producer Geoffrey James Clark for two years, but the pair split in 2011.