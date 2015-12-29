Ryan Phillippe's sparkling Christmas gift to girlfriend Paulina Slagter

Ryan Phillippe gave longtime girlfriend Paulina Slagter a very special gift this Christmas - an engagement ring! The actor 41, proposed to Paulina, 24, during the holidays, People has confirmed.

According to the publication, law student Paulina was spotted showing off her engagement ring during an outing to Miami-based restaurant Seaspice on Sunday.

Ryan Phillippe and Paulina Slagter have been dating since 2011

Ryan, who began dating Paulina in 2011, hinted about a possible proposal earlier this year. Speaking in Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show he said of their relationship: "It's [serious], I'm not opposed to [getting married again]."

"She's awesome. When people see her they have these judgments because she could be a model but she's about to graduate Stanford Law," Ryan told Stern Howard in April.

"Also what's great about it — as you get older certain issues become more important to you. I'm very involved in civil rights issues, and so to be with a woman who could actually make an impact in the legal realm — that's a beautiful thing."

The Cruel Intentions star was previously married to Reese Witherspoon with whom he has two children, Ava, 16, and Deacon, 12. He also has another son, Kai, 4, with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.