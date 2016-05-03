Win a couture bridal gown by Suzanne Neville worth up to £4,000

Calling all brides-to-be... Suzanne Neville, the famous British bridal and evening wear designer who has created dream wedding dresses for stars such as Katherine Jenkins, Christine Bleakley and Victoria Pendleton, is marking 25 years in the industry. To celebrate, we've teamed up to give one lucky HELLO! reader the chance to win a couture wedding gown up to the value of £4,000.

VIEW GALLERY

One lucky HELLO! reader will a couture wedding gown by Suzanne Neville

The winner will be able to choose any bridal gown from the extensive collection at Suzanne's Knightsbridge showroom in London. The prize includes all fittings, with Suzanne herself doing the first session to ensure a perfect fit for the lucky bride-to-be.

Whether you are about to be married yourself, or have a friend or relative due to tie the knot, make sure you don't miss out on entering this fabulous prize draw and make someone's big day even more perfect.

VIEW GALLERY

Suzanne has designed dresses for Katherine Jenkins and Christine Bleakley

To allow enough time to make the gown, please ensure the bride's wedding day is at least six months from the closing date of this prize draw before entering.

For details on how to enter see this week's HELLO!. T&Cs apply.