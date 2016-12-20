New bride Margot Robbie confirms she's tied the knot with Tom Ackerley in cheeky post

Margot Robbie is officially a married woman after tying the knot with longterm boyfriend Tom Ackerley. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to make the big announcement, sharing a photo showing her displaying her beautiful new wedding ring while kissing her British director husband.

The couple started dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of World War II drama Suite Française in France. Margot has since been living in London with her partner and friends in a small Clapham apartment.

It has been reported that the lovebirds exchanged vows near Margot's hometown Dalby, on the Gold Coast in Australia. HELLO! Online has contacted representatives for comment. Following the announcement, the star's older brother Lachlan has taken to his Instagram page to offer his congratulations, writing: "Congratulations to my little sister and new brother."

Earlier this month, Margot sparked speculation she was set to wed when she was pictured arriving in Australia wearing a t-shirt that read "Say 'I Do' Down Under". She also posted a candid black and white picture of herself sharing a kiss with Tom. In the caption, she gushed, "This guy".

The Hollywood beauty previously opened up about her relationship with her British beau during an interview with Vogue. She said: '(Before we met) I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.''

Earlier this year, Margot spoke about the possibility of moving back to her homeland, where she would like to raise her family. "Yes, the kids will be in Australia," she said on Australian chat show The Project before adding: "He [Tom] loves Australia. He's like, 'I don't know why anyone leaves Australia!'''