Gogglebox star Stephen Webb marries Daniel Lustig in secret ceremony: see stunning wedding photos The hairdresser tied the knot with his long-term fiancé in France

Congratulations are in order for Gogglebox star Stephen Webb and his partner Daniel Lustig! The couple, who got engaged in 2016, have tied the knot in a romantic ceremony, which was held at the picturesque Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne in France, on Monday. Alongside a snap of the newlyweds, Stephen tweeted: "Just married @chateaudelisse #france #gogglebox #wedding @lustig75." His new husband also shared an Instagram picture of the happy couple, and gushed in the caption: "Happiest day of my life."

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has married his partner Daniel Lustig

Fans of the Channel 4 show immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both, every wish for a long and happy life together." Another tweeted: "Beautiful picture you both look so happy congratulations to you both." A third post read: "Many congratulations too both of you Stephen, wishing you health, wealth and happiness for the future mate." Another follower remarked: "Beautiful moment! Congratulations guys, here’s to many happy and healthy years ahead."

Exclusive: Gogglebox's Chris Steed and husband Tony Butland open up about their wedding

The nuptials comes two-and-a-half years after the TV star popped the question to his other half in front of the Taj Mahal during a romantic getaway in India. "I asked the lovely @lustig75 to marry me in the beautiful surroundings of the Oberio hotel in Agra, and he said yes," Stephen said on Twitter. The TV personality found fame in 2013 as one of the commentators on Gogglebox, which he did alongside former partner Chris Steed. The former couple decided they were better off as friends after the first series.

Loading the player...

Chris then married his boyfriend Tony Ashby last year after getting engaged three months before Stephen. Speaking previously about their relationship, Chris explained: "We were friends years ago and then we evolved into sort of more like a relationship, so we were actually seeing each other when I got the opportunity of going on Gogglebox. So that's how Stephen and I got on it." He added: "We were actually a couple for the first series. But we decided that we're better as friends. So second series, we went into as friends, but I think a lot of followers that watched the first series continued to think that we were a couple."

MORE: Gogglebox engagements