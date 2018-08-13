Video Exclusive: Top designers share their sketches for Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress Seven couturiers imagine Eugenie’s dream dress

With plans afoot for the second royal wedding of the year, the world's eyes are peeled to see which wedding dress Princess Eugenie will choose for her big day. We asked seven top designers to show us their visions for the Princess of York’s gown, and they are incredible. Bridal couturier Sassi Holford, who designed the gown for Autumn Phillips back in 2008, imagines a portrait neckline to accentuate Eugenie's hourglass figure and expects the dress to have clean simple lines. Designer Ben De Lisi designed not one, but two stunning gowns for the bride. The first, ethereal and floaty, constructed of a silk georgette with a boat neckline and low back, and the second, of silk crepe with a lace trim on the neckline and sleeves. See the designs come to life in our video below and for the full roundup of sketches see this week’s copy of HELLO! Magazine, in stores now.

top designers share their vision for Eugenie's big day