Exclusive! Simon Webbe marries in star-studded wedding with guests including Blue bandmates - see photos How lovely!

HELLO! magazine has been granted exclusive access to the beautiful wedding of Blue star Simon Webbe and Ayshen Kemal. Simon tied the knot with lifestyle blogger and PA Ayshen in a fairytale ceremony at the Corinthia Hotel London attended by his bandmates Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Antony Costa. "This is the best day of my life – and Ayshen looks more beautiful than I have ever seen her before," Simon told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen Kemal

Ayshen, who wore a stunning Enzoani wedding dress and customised veil, added: "I’m so happy. I can’t believe we’re married. I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of calling him my husband." And Simon's bandmates – who he refers to as his brothers - paid tribute to the happy couple before reuniting on stage to serenade the wedding guests with a medley of their greatest hits. "I actually welled up a bit during the ceremony," Lee said of seeing Simon – the first one in the band to tie the knot – get married.

Simon and Ayshen tied the knot in London

"There was just an overwhelming sense of love." Duncan added: "I find it really emotional to see Simon so happy because obviously I’ve known him for a long, long time and we’ve been like brothers. And he’s the first one to actually get married. He’s just so happy with Ayshen – it’s a different level of happiness. He jus knew. He said to us; 'She’s the one'. And that was it."

Simon's Blue bandmates joined their special day

To find out more about the wedding, pick up a copy of HELLO! magazine, on sale on Monday 20 August