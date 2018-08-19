Exclusive! TV presenter Ade Adepitan ties the knot at St Paul's Cathedral Congratulations to the happy couple!

Ade Adepitan married Linda Harrison, the woman he had first fallen in love with eight years ago after spotting her wide smile across a crowded room, in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!. It was a traditional service for the Nigeria-born groom and Scottish bride, who brought together two families, two cultures and two countries in a celebration on 11 August that was as moving as it was vibrant. "Everyone says it’s the best day of your life but it was probably better than that," says the sports pundit, TV presenter and wheelchair basketball Paralympian. "We were ordinary people in an extraordinary place and you could see everyone take a breath as they looked around at the grand surroundings. It was slightly overwhelming."

Ade, 45, was able to marry Linda, 28, a singer who performs under the stage name Elle Exxe, in the quire of St Paul’s. The MBE he earned in 2005 for services to disability sport gave him the right to marry there – although he likes to joke he slipped them a fiver. The Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer were married in the cathedral in 1981. "So no pressure," says Ade.

Ade Adepitan and his bride Linda Harrison Photo credit: Allister Freeman

"Friends were saying: 'People like us, where we come from, don’t have weddings like that.' But Linda and I are both dreamers – we set our goals high." Ade, who contracted polio aged 15 months in Nigeria and went on to win a bronze medal as part of Great Britain’s wheelchair basketball team in the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, spoke of the first time he saw Linda perform. "I knew that this was the woman I wanted to marry but I was a little bit overwhelmed. She was so beautiful and so cool – why would she want to marry me?"

Ade knew Linda was The One as soon as they met. She was 19 and had gatecrashed the National Television Awards, which Ade was attending. "I was pushing around looking at everyone and I saw this massive smile beaming out. She had an aura, something about her, so I made a beeline. I fell in love straight away."

To read the full story and see more photos, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 20 August