﻿
hilary-swank-wedding

Exclusive! Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider publish their wedding album

Photos include Hilary's stunning bridal gown in this week's HELLO!

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In a beautiful image exclusive to HELLO! magazine, this is the touching moment which was captured just after actress Hilary Swank accepted the proposal from her husband-to-be Philip Schneider. The couple got engaged two years ago during a holiday in Colorado – witnessed only by Hilary’s beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private. Their happiness is apparent for all to see in the photo, as they both look on adoringly at each other in a tight embrace, even co-ordinating in matching checked shirts during the happy occasion.

The happy couple just after their engagement Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider/AUGUST

Last weekend, the pair married in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by redwood trees in Carmel, California, with Oscar-winner Hilary looking breath-taking in an Elie Saab couture gown as she took her vows in front of family and friends, including Mariska Hargitay.

MORE: See inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' fairytale wedding

Hilary's beautiful dress Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider/AUGUST

Beautiful bride Hilary opted for a long-sleeved, semi-sheer dress for her special day, which featured long sleeves and a pleated skirt. Adorned with gorgeous lace embroidery and jewels, the timeless gown fitted the actress like a glove, and look stunning as she posed for photographs on her wedding day. To complete her bridal look, Hilary wore her long, brunette hair up in a chic up-do, which was styled with a botanical-themed headpiece.

READ: Eva Longoria shares gorgeous new photo of baby son as she gushes about motherhood

To see the rest of the photographs from the star-studded ceremony, HELLO! is publishing their wedding album in full in next week’s issue so pick up your issue on Monday 27 August

More on:

More about hello exclusive

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment