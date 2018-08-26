Exclusive! Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider publish their wedding album Photos include Hilary's stunning bridal gown in this week's HELLO!

In a beautiful image exclusive to HELLO! magazine, this is the touching moment which was captured just after actress Hilary Swank accepted the proposal from her husband-to-be Philip Schneider. The couple got engaged two years ago during a holiday in Colorado – witnessed only by Hilary’s beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private. Their happiness is apparent for all to see in the photo, as they both look on adoringly at each other in a tight embrace, even co-ordinating in matching checked shirts during the happy occasion.

The happy couple just after their engagement Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider/AUGUST

Last weekend, the pair married in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by redwood trees in Carmel, California, with Oscar-winner Hilary looking breath-taking in an Elie Saab couture gown as she took her vows in front of family and friends, including Mariska Hargitay.

Hilary's beautiful dress Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider/AUGUST

Beautiful bride Hilary opted for a long-sleeved, semi-sheer dress for her special day, which featured long sleeves and a pleated skirt. Adorned with gorgeous lace embroidery and jewels, the timeless gown fitted the actress like a glove, and look stunning as she posed for photographs on her wedding day. To complete her bridal look, Hilary wore her long, brunette hair up in a chic up-do, which was styled with a botanical-themed headpiece.

