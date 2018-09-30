A look back at Strictly Come Dancing's Faye Tozer's wedding Faye is happily married to IT specialist Michael Smith

Steps star Faye Tozer has been showcasing her dance moves on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she has been partnered with Giovanni Pernice. The 45-year-old is being supported by her friends and family, including husband Michael Smith and her nine-year-old son Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith. And here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look back at the singer's romantic winter wedding back in December 2009 to her IT specialist husband. It was love at first site for Faye and Michael, who married after a whirlwind year of dating at Beamish Hall in Country Durham.

Faye Tozer and her husband Michael Smith

Faye's wedding was a day to remember, and what's more, it was televised on an episode of Celebrity Four Weddings on Sky Living. Faye spoke about her wedding to Digital Spy and how it was important for her to have a traditional affair. "Mine was absolutely traditional, straight down the line. Michael is from the North and has a huge family and as Faye from Steps marrying into that family, I didn't want to do anything that would make great nanna jump or anything outrageous," she said. "Also, I didn't want to compete. I was very specific that I didn't want to go over the top with entertainment. For me, it was all about the family."

Faye's first wedding to Jasper Irn

This was Faye's second wedding. The mother-of-one was married to Danish-born Jasper Irn in 2002 in an exclusive ceremony covered by HELLO!. The couple tied the knot in Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, after Faye proposed to Jasper. Faye looked stunning in a statement crown and a floor length gown, while Jasper co-ordinated with his bride dressed in white suit.

On Saturday, Faye impressed the judges with her cha-cha dance, topping the leaderboard as a result. And while some people have said that she has an unfair advantage due to her dancing background, others have argued that ballroom dancing is a very different type of skill. One person who has high hopes for Faye is Strictly columnist and professional dancer Brendan Cole, who branded her "one to watch."

