Holly Willoughby reveals big wedding regret

Holly Willoughby has been happily married to TV producer husband Dan Baldwin for over ten years, and while she enjoyed her big day, there was one thing that she regrets doing. Back in 2007 when she tied the knot, Holly was adamant that she wanted a big white dress with sky scraper heels, but later realised that it wasn’t the most practical of choices. Holly made the confession on Thursday's special episode of This Morning, which saw a couple get married live on air at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Reminiscing about her own big day, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

While This Morning have invited other couples in the past to get married on the popular daytime programme, this was an extra-special one as it was the first ever marriage to take place at the Royal Albert Hall. Now husband and wife Sarah and Shane Maddison were joined on their special day by other This Morning stars, including Phillip Schofield. They were chosen back in June to have their dream wedding on the show after revealing their emotional backstory, with Shane being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2012.

Holly has previously opened up about her wedding day on This Morning. "I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in," she said at the time. "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

