Loved Princess Eugenie's V-neck, low-back wedding dress? We've found some bridal designs that may inspire you Take bridal dressing tips from a princess...

Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding gown is one that we certainly won't forget about in a hurry. Designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, the brand is known for its modern feminine silhouette and tailored shapes. The gown featured a corset, fitted bodice and full pleated skirt and was just breathtaking. We especially loved the neckline - it folded around the shoulders, then dropped to a low back that cascaded into a flowing full-length train. James Ellis, Director of Ellis Bridals said: "Princess Eugenie's wedding dress choice was timelessly elegant; she managed to strike out on her own with sophisticated simplicity without treading on the style choices of the two, already iconic, previous royal wedding dresses we have seen." We've been looking since the daughter of Prince Andrew stepped out, and sadly there are no identical versions of Eugenie's wedding dress (as yet!), but if you want to go for a v neck or a backless design, let us inspire you…

The happy couple! Princess Eugenie looked beautiful on her wedding day

Brides on a budget could opt for this simple creation by Chi Chi London. It reminded us of Eugenie's dress as it has a similar, fold-over neckline and slightly exposed back, just like the royal. The dip hem is great for those brides who want to show off their special wedding shoes.

£70, Chi Chi London

Both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have worn Galvan in the past, and as soon as we saw this beautiful silky creation, we couldn't take our eyes off it. Available to purchase on Net-a-Porter, the 'Cuzco' gown has been made with fluid white crepe that is backed with silk-satin and has a deep V-front.

£1,250, Galvan @ Net-a-Porter

We love this modern, yet classically-cut design which is available at Ellis Bridals. This off-the-shoulder, ball-gown style number has a large, bombastic hem like Eugenie's and a delicate waistband which gives an enviable, hourglass shape.

£1500, Ellis Bridals

If you want to show off your neck area and lower back like Princess Beatrice's sister, Monsoon's Marilyn dress will be right up your street (or should we say down the aisle?). Crafted with a full-length satin back, it has a subtle, super-flattering cowl neck and low-sweeping back that feature a smattering of crystal gems, faux pearls and beads. Don't worry about going braless either - it features internal bra-keepers to secure onto bra straps for added comfort.

£250, Monsoon

If you want something simple, with a traditional smattering of lace - Lipsy has a stunning bridal number for you. We love the gentle V neck and delicate capped sleeves. A truly timeless design.

£200, Lipsy