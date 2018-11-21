Look back on Holly Willoughby's wedding day – and see her gorgeous dress Holly tied the knot in 2007

While Holly Willoughby's career has been on a stratospheric rise in the past few years, there's one thing that has remained constant - her support from husband Dan Baldwin. The This Morning host married Dan in 2007 after meeting on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, where Holly was a presenter and he worked as a producer, in 2004. Take a look back at all the details from Holly and Dan's wedding day…

When did Holly Willoughby get married?

Holly Willoughby married TV producer Dan Baldwin on 4 August 2017. The couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in summer 2018, have since welcomed three children together – Harry, Belle and Chester.

Where was Holly Willoughby's wedding?

The couple tied the knot at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex. It was a place that held special meaning to the couple, after going there to celebrate every time there was a special occasion. The venue features 12 acres of landscaped gardens and historic architecture to create a unique setting for your big day, with exclusive use packages available from £15,000, rising to £28,000 for a Saturday between April - September.

Where did Holly get her wedding dress from?

The talented TV presenter designed her own wedding dress, before asking a friend to make it for her. The ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and features long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail. Holly wore the gown with a vintage style veil, earrings from the Lady Heart Collection and silver heels. She admitted that her dress was "filthy" after her big day, and was even a bit ripped, but that didn't stop her from wearing it yet again to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May.

What celebrity guests were at Holly and Dan's wedding?

There were a number of famous faces not only on the couple's guest list, but also in their bridal party. Holly's best friend and Celebrity Juice co-host Fearne Cotton was a bridesmaid, along with MTV presenter Sarah Cawood and Holly's sister Kelly. Meanwhile, Dermot O'Leary acted as one of Dan's ushers.

What has Holly Willoughby said about her wedding?

Holly admitted there was one thing she regretted about her wedding day – her wedding outfit – which she soon realised wasn't the most practical of choices. Reminiscing about her own big day on This Morning, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

What wedding advice does Holly have?

"I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in," Holly said on This Morning. "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

Holly also had some advice for brides when choosing their wedding shoes. "My advice to a bride approaching her big day is to make sure that she has comfortable shoes," said Holly. "I know you want Cinderella, glitzy, sparkly, amazing high heels but I fell into that trap and I ended up walking around barefoot all day, which was lovely, but if you look at the hem of my wedding dress now, it is covered in dirt and grime. Although it was very much lived in and can tell a few stories!"

