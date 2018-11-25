Exclusive: Former Strictly star Sunetra Sarker shares photos from star-studded wedding The Ackley Bridge actress tied the knot in two ceremonies in the Cotswolds

In this week's HELLO! magazine actress Sunetra Sarker talks for the first time about her wedding as she shares exclusive photographs from their special day. Ackley Bridge star Sunetra, 45, was joined by famous faces, as she wed company director Scott Carey, 46, in two ceremonies – one traditionally British, the other Indian – at the Matara Centre in the Cotswolds. "Scott really wanted to merge our two cultures," Sunetra tells HELLO! On their decision to get married Sunetra, who first met Scott in 1991 at University but didn’t get together with him until 2012, said: "I was already so happy in my relationship with Scott. I never wanted marriage to be seen as the proof of that but now it feels more like an affirmation of our love and a celebration of our modern family."

Sunetra Sarker and her Ackley Bridge co-stars

MORE: Shirley Ballas opens up on who could win this year's Strictly

The former Casualty actress also reveals that she didn't make a final decision about her wedding gown, an off-white, soft tulle sleeveless dress by Maggie Sottero, until four days before her big day on 1 November. She recalls how she walked into a bridal gown shop after having second thoughts about the first dress she’d previously bought and said, "I’m getting married on Thursday – do you have anything?" I thought ,'What am I doing? Have I gone mad?'"

READ: Princess Charlotte looks identical to another famous relative

Sunetra, who lives in Bristol with her 13-year-old son Noah from her first marriage and Scott, who lives in Kent with his two children Sam, 17, and Poppy, 14, will remain living separately, spending half the week together. "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it," Sunetra tells HELLO!. "What we have works for everyone, no one’s missing out, our children get on well, no one’s being compromised."

To read the full story, pick up the latest copy of HELLO! magazine, out Monday 26 November