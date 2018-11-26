Look back at Amanda Holden's wedding to Chris Hughes as they celebrate 10th anniversary The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in the Maldives

Amanda Holden is celebrating ten years of marriage to husband Chris Hughes with a romantic getaway in the Maldives. The Britain’s Got Talent judge couldn’t resist sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day in honour of their milestone anniversary, writing: "Celebrating 10 years of marriage with this man! My smile says it all." But where did Amanda and Chris get married? And what was her wedding dress like? Take a look back at Amanda Holden’s wedding day…

When did Amanda Holden get married?

Amanda married Chris on 10 December 2008, after a five-year relationship. The pair met in Los Angeles in 2003, and have since welcomed two daughters together – Alexa, 11, and five-year-old Hollie. Their son Theo was sadly stillborn in 2011.

Where was Amanda Holden’s wedding?

The Britain’s Got Talent judge married at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House, an exclusive member’s club and hotel, where a number of other celebrities have also got married. They include Eddie Redmayne and James Corden. Part of the Soho House group, Babington House offers brides and grooms exclusive use of the entire 18-acre estate, including the 33 guest rooms, bar, restaurant and orangery.

MORE: Take a peek inside Amanda Holden's two gorgeous homes

Where did Amanda get her wedding dress from?

Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back. The beautiful bride tied her hair back into a bun and wore a complementing veil. She rewore her wedding dress to watch Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

STORY: Tips on how to clean your wedding dress

What celebrity guests were at Amanda’s wedding?

A number of Amanda and Chris’ famous friends joined their wedding celebrations including her former Britain’s Got Talent colleague Piers Morgan, Mick Hucknall, Angela Griffin, Slade frontman Noddy Holder and EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace. Former The Bill actress Jane Wall was one of Amanda’s bridesmaids, while former Formula One driver David Coulthard was Chris’ best man. The couple's eldest daughter Alexa was also a flower girl.

What has Amanda Holden said about her wedding?

Amanda enjoyed her wedding day so much, she has already spoken about renewing her vows with Chris to do it all again. "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife," Amanda wrote in The Sun in 2017. She added: "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow. As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.