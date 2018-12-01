Look back at Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly's wedding to Vernon Kay The couple have been married since 2003

We’re used to seeing Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly wearing glamorous gowns on our TV screens each weekend, but there is still one ensemble that was most special of all - her wedding dress! Tess has been married to fellow TV presenter Vernon Kay since 2003, with the couple celebrating their 15th anniversary together in September 2018. Let’s take a look back at all the details of Tess and Vernon’s day including their wedding venue, his dazzling white suit and Tess’s designer wedding dress…

When did Tess Daly and Vernon Kay get married?

Tess and Vernon tied the knot on 12 September 2003. They started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and Vernon previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together". The couple have since become parents to two daughters – Phoebe and Amber.

Where was Tess and Vernon's wedding?

The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. The couple travelled in style between the two venues in an old fashioned VW camper van.

MORE: Take a peek inside Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's Buckinghamshire home

Where was Tess Daly's wedding dress from?

Tess looked gorgeous on her big day in a strapless A-line wedding dress by Marina Adanou, which was embellished with crystals and sequins. The bride accessorised her look with a veil and tiara, with Jimmy Choo shoes. Vernon also couldn’t resist wearing white for the occasion, and donned a white suit by Alexandre Savile Row, which he paired with a pink shirt and patterned tie.

What celebrity guests were at Tess and Vernon's wedding?

Among the guests at Tess and Vernon’s wedding were Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong. DJ Brandon Block also provided the entertainment at the couple’s reception.

MORE: Winter wedding inspiration from Christine Lampard, Alex Jones and more

What have Tess and Vernon said about their wedding?

Vernon said he was "over the moon" at his wedding, after the couple opted to shun a high profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key. The couple’s marriage has come under scrutiny on a couple of occasions in recent years, and both Tess and Vernon have admitted that marriage isn’t all plain sailing, after Vernon confessed to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015. "Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day," Tess told The Times in 2017.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.